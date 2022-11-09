Raj Kundra blasts Sherlyn Chopra's 'X rate content', says she will be arrested soon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHERLYN CHOPRA Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra

Raj Kundra has broken the silence on Sherlyn Chopra accusing men in Bollywood of producing adult content and sexual assault. Lately, Sherlyn has been demanding the ousting of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16. Many actresses and models including Sherlyn have come forward and raised their voices against Sajid, the younger brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, for exploiting his position of power. He has been accused of sexual assault which includes flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.

A Twitter user claimed that Sherlyn posts sexually explicit videos on her app and raised questions on Mumbai Police about her arrest. Reacting to the tweet, Raj Kundra called out the actress for her claims against the men in Bollywood and called her a 'menace to society'. He also said that she will be arrested soon and tagged Maharashtra Cyber in his post.

"This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon…matter of time! She is a menace 2 society!" he tweeted.

For the unversed, Sherlyn, who earlier filed a police complaint against #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan, had recently engaged in a war of words with Rakhi Sawant for coming out in support of Sajid and Raj Kundra. Rakhi and her lawyer stated that they have filed a case against Sherlyn and that Rakhi is talking "on the basis of evidence". While interacting with the media they even played alleged videos of Sherlyn Chopra. Rakhi also alleged that Sherlyn "blackmails powerful men for money".

Talking about Sajid, he was mired in the #MeToo controversy in 2018 after nine women from the industry - who worked with him on his various projects - had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing them. Raj, on the other hand, was booked last year by the Mumbai police in connection with the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications.

