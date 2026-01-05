UP Police recruitment 2026: Yogi govt grants 3-year age relaxation for over 32,000 constable posts The age relaxation will apply to candidates of all categories, General, OBC, SC, and ST. This means many aspirants who were earlier considered overage will now be able to apply for the recruitment.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved a 3-year age relaxation for candidates applying for police recruitment on 32,679 posts. An official government order has been issued in this regard. With this decision, the upper age limit has been increased from 22 years to 25 years for eligible candidates. The age relaxation will apply to candidates of all categories, General, OBC, SC, and ST. This means many aspirants who were earlier considered overage will now be able to apply for the recruitment.

Posts included in the recruitment

The relaxation will be applicable to direct recruitment in the UP Police and Jail Department. Posts included under this recruitment drive are:

Constable (Civil Police)

PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary)

Special Security Force (UPSSF)

Women Battalion

Jail Warder

For a long time, candidates especially from the General category were demanding age relaxation. Protests were held on streets and social media, and even BJP legislators and allied parties had written to the government.

Aspirants pointed out that recruitments for PAC and Jail Warder posts were conducted after a gap of nearly seven years. The COVID-19 pandemic and administrative delays also caused many eligible youths to cross the age limit without getting a chance to appear in exams.

Recruitment process and application dates

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has already released the advertisement for 32,679 constable-level posts under Direct Recruitment–2025.

Online applications started: 31 December 2025

Last date to apply: 30 January 2026

Candidates must complete One Time Registration (OTR) on the board’s portal before applying. All details related to eligibility, selection process, syllabus, exam schedule, and category-wise vacancies are available on the official UPPRPB website.