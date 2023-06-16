Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SABARINATH Adipurush OTT release: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film to premiere on THIS platform

Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Adipurush saw its theatrical release on Friday in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Written and directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh in titular roles. Amid the release of the film, there are talks about its OTT premiere already that have left fans excited.

Adipurush OTT release

According to reports, the rights of the T-series and Retrophiles joint project have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. The film is likely to premiere on the platform in the second week of August. However, the premiere date will not be the same for its Hindi dubbed as the Hindi belt has strict terms regarding the OTT release of a big-budgeted film.

Cinema buffs can subscribe to Prime Video which comes with multiple plans starting from Rs. 299 monthly to Rs. 1,499 yearly.

Adipurush survived several controversies prior to its release. The teaser of the film was launched last year in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and was not received well by the audience. It was trolled for its VFX and portrayal of its characters including Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.

Based on the epic Ramayana, Adipurush is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made. It features Kriti Sanon as Janki, Prabhas as Raghav, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 11, 2022, and was postponed due to the release of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The release date was moved ahead for the second time to avoid a clash with Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya.

Adipurush marks the first collaboration of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas which led to their dating rumours fuelled by Varun Dhawan during a reality show. Later, Kriti refuted the rumours and released a statement regarding the same.

