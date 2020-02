65th Filmfare Awards 2020: Nominations, technical and short film award winners for the black lady announced

It's time to give the black lady to the winners. Yes, the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 is all set to take place on 15th February 2020. This year, many Bollywood stars will be seen walking the red carpet of the event which will be set in Assam. While there's still time for the most fabulous stage to be good to go, Filmfare facilitated a curtain-raiser in Mumbai on Sunday, 2nd February 2020 which was held at a suburban five-star hotel where the technicians in Hindi film were awarded for their work along with the winners for the short films. Not only this, but the nominations in 19 popular categories were also declared.

Have a look at the technical and short film award winners:

Best Background Score

Gully Boy - Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective



Best Choreography

Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank) - Remo D'Souza



Best Cinematography

Gully Boy - Jay Oza



Best Action

War - Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus



Best Costume

Sonchiriya - Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir



Best Editing

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Shivkumar V Panicker



Best Production Design

Gully Boy - Suzanne Caplan Merwanji

Best Sound Design

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal



Best VFX

War - Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand For YFX



Short Film Award Winners



Best Short Film (Fiction)

Bebaak

Director: Shazia Iqbal



Best Actor (Male) In A Short Film

Rajesh Sharma (Tindey)



Best Actor (Female) In A Short Film

Sarah Hashmi (Bebaak)



Best Short Film (Non-Fiction)

Village Of A Lesser God

Director: Ananth Narayan Mahadevan



People’s Choice Award For Best Short Film

Deshi



Special Award

30 Years of Outstanding Contribution to Bollywood Fashion

Manish Malhotra

Here are the nominations for popular awards:

Best Original Story



Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Chhichhore - Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy - Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Vasan Bala

Mission Mangal - Jagan Shakti,

Sonchiriya - Abhishek Chaubey and Sudip Sharma

Best Screenplay

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Gully Boy - Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Mission Mangal - R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Nidhi Singh, Dharma, Saket Kondiparthi

Saand Ki Aankh - Balwinder Singh Janjua

Section 375 - Manish Gupta, Ajay Bahl

Sonchiriya - Sudip Sharma

Best Dialogue



Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Bala - Niren Bhatt

Chhichhore - Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy - Vijay Maurya

Sonchiriya - Sudip Sharma

Super 30 - Sanjeev Dutta

Best Debut Director



Aditya ​Dhar for URI: The Surgical Strike

Jagan Shakti for Mission Mangal

Raaj Shaandilyaa for Dream Girl

Raj Mehta for Good Newwz

Gopi Puthran for Mardaani 2

Tushar Hiranandani for Saand Ki Aankh

Best Debut (Female)



Ananya Pandey for Student of the Year 2

Pranutan Bahl for Notebook

Tara Sutaria for Student of the Year 2

Saiee Manjrekar for Dabangg 3

Sharmin Sehgal for Malaal

Shivaleeka Oberoi for Yeh Saali Aashiqui

Best Debut (Male)



Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Meezaan Jaffrey for Malaal

Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy

Vardhan Puri for Yeh Saali Aashiqui,

Vishal Jethwa for Mardaani 2

Zaheer Iqbal for Notebook.

Best Music Album



Bharat - Vishal Shekhar

Gully Boy - Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar

Kabir Singh - Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, Akhil Sachdeva

Kalank - Pritam

Kesari - Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh, Jasleen Royal

Best Lyrics



Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kalank Nahi (Kalank),

Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy,

Irshad Kamil for Bekhayali from Kabir Singh,

Manoj Muntashir for Teri Mitti in Kesari,

Mithoon for Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Kabir Singh

Tanishk Bagchi for Ve Mahi from Kesari.

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Neha Bhasin for Chashni (Bharat)

Parampara Thakur for Mere Sohneya from Kabir Singh

Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo from War,

Shreya Ghoshal for Yeh Aaina (Kabir Singh)

Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade for Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank

Sona Mohapatra and Jyotica Tangri for Baby Gold from Saand Ki Aankh.

Best Playback Singer Male



Arijit Singh for Kalank's title track Kalank Nahi

Arijit Singh for Ve Mahi from Kesari

Nakash Aziz for Slow Motion from Bharat

B Praak for Teri Mitti from Kesari

Sachet Tandon for Bekhayali from Kabir Singh.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role



Amrita Singh - Badla

Amruta Subhash - Gully Boy

Kamini Kaushal - Kabir Singh

Madhuri Dixit - Kalank

Seema Pahwa - Bala

Zaira Wasim - The Sky Is Pink

Best Actor in a Supporting Role



Diljit Dosanjh - Good Newwz

Gulshan Devaiah - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Manoj Pahwa - Article 15

Ranveer Shorey - Sonchiriya

Siddhant Chaturvedi - Gully Boy

Vijay Verma - Gully Boy

Best Film Critics



Article 15 -- Anubhav Sinha

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Vasan Bala

Photograph - Ritesh Batra

Sonchiriya - Abhishek Chaubey

The Sky Is Pink - Shonali Bose

Best Film

Chhichhore

Gully Boy

Mission Mangal

URI: The Surgical Strike

War

Best Director



Aditya Dhar - Uri

Jagan Shakti - Mission Mangal

Nitesh Tiwari - Chhichhore

Siddharth Anand - War

Zoya Akhtar - Gully Boy

Best Actress critics



Bhumi Pednekar - Sonchiriya

Bhumi Pednekar - Saand Ki Aankh

Kangana Ranaut - Judgementall Hai Kya

Radhika Madan - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Sanya Malhotra - Photograph

Taapsee Pannu - Saand Ki Aankh

Best Actress in a Leading Role



Alia Bhatt - Gully Boy

Kangana Ranaut - Judgementall Hai Kya

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Good Newwz

Priyanka Chopra - The Sky Is Pink

Rani Mukerji - Mardaani 2

Vidya Balan - Mission Mangal

Best Actor in a leading role



Akshay Kumar - Kesari

Ayushmann Khurrana - Bala

Hrithik Roshan -- Super 30

Shahid Kapoor - Kabir Singh

Ranveer Singh - Gully Boy

Vicky Kaushal - Uri

Best Actor Critics

Akshaye Khanna - Article 375

Ayushmann Khurrana - Article 15

Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Photograph

Rajkummar Rao - Judgementall Hai Kya

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page