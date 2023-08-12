2 years of Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra pens heartfelt note, remembers Captain Vikram Batra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 2 years of Shershaah

On August 12, 2021, Sidharth Malhotra proved his mettle with his effortless performance in the war film Shershaah. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the actor portrayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life during the 1999 Kargil War. Backed by Dharma Productions, Shershaah also starred Kiara Advani in a key role.

Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday penned a heartfelt note on the second anniversary of Shershaah and thanked his fans for accepting him as Captain Virkam Batra. In a Hindi note, the actor wrote, "Very few actors get the opportunity to play a real-life character who is immortal like the sunshine. However, I got this chance. Playing Captain Vikram Batra on screen helped me to live more. I lived his love for the country, his courage, his expertise, and his cheerfulness and finally Shershaah came into the picture."

The note continued, "Two years ago today you all showered your love to Shershaah. And whenever I remember this date my heart cannot stop but say Yeh Dil Maange More."

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's post here:

Shershaah follows the life of Param Vir Chakra Vikram Batra who fearlessly sacrificed his life during the Kargil War. The film portrays his early life, career, and love life with Dimple Chimma. For those unversed, Malhotra and Advani fell head over heels in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah and later got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The actor has been recently roped in for the Telugu film Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. She also has Yash Raj Spy Universe' War 2 in her kitty. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Netflix's Mission Majnu and will be next seen in Yodha.

