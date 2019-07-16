Latest Bollywood News July 16: Katrina Kaif turns 36, Jackie Shroff's reaction on War teaser

Latest Bollywood News July 16: Priyanka Chopra and her dashing husband Nick Jonas gave a sneak peek into their karaoke night. The actress was seen singing Jonas Brothers' most popular song Sucker and dancing on it. On the other hand, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif turned 36 today. The actress rang into her birthday with her close friends and sisters in Mexico. She has been treating her fans with drool-worthy pictures from the city through Instagram. Also, the teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has already hit the internet. Not just fans but Tiger's father Jackie Shroff also loved it and said that while Tiger is a follower of Hrithik, here he is face to face with him. Reportedly, Salman Khan will be seen romancing Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee in his next film Dabangg 3. Check out all the latest updates and news from the world of Bollywood here.

Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: 10 Unheard stories about the Bharat actress

After winning hearts with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero, Katrina Kaif further marked her name in golden letters when they saw her weave magic with her acting in Salman Khan's film Bharat. The actress flaunted drool-worthy curls in the film and made everyone fall in love with her character Kumud Raina. Talking about her changing perspective towards the films in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif earlier said that she has now begun to experiment with her roles and wants to challenge herself when it comes to acting. As Katrina Kaif turns 36 today, let's have a look at the unexplored side of her life and know about all the unheard stories about her.

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday dance their hearts out in this latest viral video

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan's video is going viral on the internet in which they are seen dancing together. In the video, Ananya is seen recording their special memories as Suhana at first tries to hide her face from the camera but later gives in and starts dancing. The two star kids are seen dressed in black as they enjoy their time dancing and showing off their killer moves. check out the video here-

Bengali actress Arunima Ghosh harassed on social media, man held

A person has been arrested for allegedly threatening and abusing a Bengali actress on social media, a senior police officer said Monday.

Acting on the complaint lodged by Arunima Ghosh, police arrested Mukesh Shaw, a resident of Garfa area in south Kolkata, late Sunday night, the officer said.

"The accused has been posting illicit comments, threats, and abuses on a social networking account of the actress since May 30," he said. The accused had opened a fake account in the name of Mukesh Mayukh, the officer said.

"We are trying to find out why he did all these. We are also checking whether he is mentally stable or not," the investigating officer said.

Ghosh said, "Initially, I was ignoring this. Then I found that he was keeping an eye on each and everything I was doing and wherever I was going. Then I contacted the Kolkata Police."

Priyanka Chopra singing husband Nick Jonas' Sucker song at karaoke night is everything love, watch viral videos

Priyanka Chopra in her YouTube original show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing revealed that while she loves singing, she hates karaoke. But looks like when it comes to husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra cannot resist singing the songs. Videos of Priyanka Chopra are going viral on the internet in which the actress is seen enjoying a dinner night with friends and singing the Jonas Brothers' song Sucker. PeeCee is seen crooning the song on a mic and dancing to it as husband Nick Jonas stands beside her and dances along. In the videos, Nick and Priyanka are seen having a gala time with their friends and enjoying some good food and good music. Watch the videos here-

Jackie Shroff on Tiger Shroff's War teaser

Jackie tweeted, "I remember the moment when @iHrithik was assisting in king Uncle and @iTIGERSHROFF was a lil Kid and how he used to look after my boy now facing one the most talented handsome Lad who my Boy Adores. Blessed (sic)."

I remember the moment when @iHrithik was assisting in king Uncle and @iTIGERSHROFF was a lil Kid and how he used to look after my boy now facing one the most talented handsome Lad who my Boy Adores.

Blessed. https://t.co/bbr2Ikr4IH#WarTeaser #WAR — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) July 15, 2019

