Suhana Khan burns the dance floor with her amazing moves at a party, watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Suhana Khan burns the dance floor with her killer moves at a party

Suhana Khan always manages to break the internet with her pictures and videos. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is currently in London where she is completing her studies. The star kid is often seen partying with her friends out in the city and having gala time. Pictures and videos of Suhana have again gone viral on social media in which she is seen hanging out with her friends and also flaunting her killer dance moves.

A video of Suhan Khan has taken over the internet in which she is seen burning the dance floor with her killer moves at a party. In the video, the star kid is seen dancing with a friend by standing next to a pole and enjoying the party. This is not the first time that Suhana’s videos have gone viral but earlier also her dance moves made the headlines. Check out the video here-

Just like her father Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana also has big plans forherslf in Bollywood. The star kid is even seen preparing for her big Bollywood debut by taking up acting course in London as well as accompanying her father to the film sets. SRK has already made it very clear that Suhana will first complete her studies and learn about the art before she steps her foot into Bollywood. He has even said that Suhana’s debut will be around 5 years later.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is all set with his first film. No h won’t be making his acting debut but will dub for The Lion King movie along with his father. Shah Rukh and Aryan will be lending their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba, respectively, in the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming live-action film "The Lion King". The film will be released in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.