Vijayanagara Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress retain power in contest against BJP?

Vijayanagara Assembly Election 2023: Out of 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karnataka, the Vijayanagara Assembly constituency is one. In 2021, Vijayanagara was officially carved out of Bellary to become the 31st district of the state. Vijayanagara is known as the home to Hampi, the former capital of the famous Vijayanagara Empire. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

This constituency comprises six divisions, two subdivisions, and 18 village clusters. In the 2018 assembly election, the turnout percentage of Congress stood at 72.47 per cent with 8,228 as a margin of victory. Anand Singh won the election with 83,214 votes, whereas BJP's H R Gaviyappa was able to gain 74,986 votes.

