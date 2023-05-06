Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
Vijayanagara Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress retain power in contest against BJP?

Vijayanagara Assembly Election 2023: In 2018, Congress won the election with a slight majority against BJP. Anand Singh was fielded by the grand old party from the Vijayanagara constituency then. This year, along with BJP and Congress, AAP is also in the race from the same constituency.

May 06, 2023
Vijayanagara Assembly Election 2023: Out of 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karnataka, the Vijayanagara Assembly constituency is one. In 2021, Vijayanagara was officially carved out of Bellary to become the 31st district of the state. Vijayanagara is known as the home to Hampi, the former capital of the famous Vijayanagara Empire. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

This constituency comprises six divisions, two subdivisions, and 18 village clusters. In the 2018 assembly election, the turnout percentage of Congress stood at 72.47 per cent with 8,228 as a margin of victory. Anand Singh won the election with 83,214 votes, whereas BJP's H R Gaviyappa was able to gain 74,986 votes. 

