Charanjit Channi resigns as CM of Punjab, says 'I accept people's mandate'

Punjab Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday resigned as the chief minister of Punjab. He submitted his resignation to the Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit. He said, "The governor told me and the cabinet to continue until the new Government is sworn in. I accept the people's mandate".

"We will always be there to serve the people of Punjab. We will continue doing our duty & be among them. I request the new govt to continue the public welfare projects and schemes that we brought in, in the last 111 days", he added.

On Thursday as well, Channi congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for its landslide victory in Punjab, and extended thanks to the people.

Channi had contested the elections from two seats—Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib. Bhadaur AAP candidate Labh Singh Ugoke defeated Channi by a comprehensive margin of 37,558 votes.

Channi had been announced as Punjab Congress' CM face if the party came to power. However, it could only bag 18 out of the 117 seats in the state. By fielding Channi from Bhadaur, the Congress was eyeing electoral gains in Punjab's politically significant Malwa region, which has a good presence of the Dalits.