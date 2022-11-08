Nitin Gadkari promises ropeways, clean energy projects for poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Highlighting various clean energy and electric mobility projects undertaken by the government, the Union minister said hydro-power projects in the Himalayan region will help generate employment also.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday promised more ropeways, cable railway system, tunnels and clean energy projects for Himachal Pradesh which is going to poll on November 12. Addressing an election rally in the tribal area of Chamba district, Gadkari said constructing roads here is difficult and new-age projects can solve the connectivity issue in the sub-Himalayan range of mountains.

"Constructing roads is difficult here. There is a need for tunnel projects, ropeways and funicular train systems...if we can connect these mountains through the electric transport system, these will ease your travel and improve connectivity," he said. Gadkari was canvassing for Dr Janak Raj, the BJP candidate from the Bharmour constituency.

He said that similar ropeway, cable car and funicular railway projects have been launched in Leh and Ladakh regions. "The Pathankot-Bharmour highway project has also been approved and I promise that a good quality road will be constructed to ease your travel," Gadkari said. Highlighting various clean energy and electric mobility projects undertaken by the government, the Union minister said hydro-power projects in the Himalayan region will help generate employment also.

Talking about shortage of petrol pumps and gas stations here, Gadkari said the government will try to bring an electric mobility system. "Solar rooftop projects can be implemented here which will power electric cars, buses and auto-rickshaws," he said, adding that as a transport minister he has brought electric buses, cars and rickshaws to the country and soon electric tractors and trucks will be launched.

In a lighter vein, he said if someone needs he can provide an agency of electric scooters, cars and e-rickshaws. On the issue of vehicular pollution in the mountains, Gadkari said that through electric mobility he is trying to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles from the whole country. On alternative fuel projects such as ethanol production from farm waste and stubble, the minister said the government is determined to make India's farmers energy producer in addition to food producer.

"Ethanol, methanol, CNG, bio-CNG, electric, green hydrogen - all will be produced in Himachal Pradesh," he said, adding that ropeways, tunnels, roads and all types of infrastructure will be developed in the state. "The US is rich because it has good roads," he said. Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

