Meghalaya polls: Congress manifesto promises MSP for local products, free healthcare to woo voters | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP was endangering Meghalaya's cultural and independent identity

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, the Opposition Congress in Meghalaya announced a slew of measures to woo voters. On Saturday, February 11, the grand old party pledged Minimum Support Price (MSP) for ginger, turmeric, broomstick, black pepper and other agricultural products, as well as free health care services and 200 units of free power to each household belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) if it comes to power.

Releasing the manifesto for the polls, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that the BJP was endangering Meghalaya's cultural and independent identity. He further said that the promise to offer free education to all girls in Meghalaya from kindergarten through class twelve will go a long way towards enabling girls to realise their potential.

The Congress party has also vowed to provide every household living below the poverty line with quality roofing materials.

"Around Rs 500 crore would be provided as corpus funds for building infrastructure for religious gatherings," Ramesh said referring to the manifesto.

What did Congress pledge in its manifesto?

In addition, the party proposed to set up a university which would provide market-demand courses. The Congress also promised to establish a Special Urban Police Force which would be people-friendly and equipped with the latest technology to handle city-based crimes, provide a free LPG cylinder quarterly to each BPL household, and creation of one job for every household in Meghalaya through the promotion of mass entrepreneurship.

"Fourth Pillar of our democracy has been neglected. We would reverse that trend. Substantial pensionary and other benefits would be provided to all accredited journalists, who have attained pensionable age."

The manifesto also said that the party, if it comes to power, would restore the dignity of all teachers in Meghalaya and there would be no more delays in salaries.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya Assembly elections: State BJP leader asserts saffron party not against Christians or any religion

Congress on suffering of the teachers in Meghalaya

"Our teachers do not have to resort to any agitations or protests for their legitimate demands. We respect you and your profession and your justified demands would be fulfilled because we respect the dignity of your profession and acknowledge your selfless service," the Congress manifesto said referring to the suffering of the teachers in Meghalaya.

The Congress also promised to set up an exclusive market for women where products with the "Proudly Made in Meghalaya" tag would be marketed and sold. It should be noted here that Meghalaya is slated to go to polls on February 27 and results will be declared on March 2.

(With inputs from IANS)