All set for vote counting in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura; BJP, Congress, NDPP, NPP in contest

Image Source : PTI All set for counting day in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura assembly elections 2023

Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura elections counting day: Counting of votes in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura assembly elections will take place today amid tight security arrangements. Assembly elections in Tripura were held on February 16 while in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27. The counting will begin at 8 am.

Tripura which voted on February 16 recorded an overall voter turnout of nearly 90 per cent while Meghalaya and Nagaland recorded 76 per cent and 84 per cent polling respectively.

Ahead of the counting day, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, sources said.

Sarma, who heads the BJP-led North East Development Alliance (NEDA), met Sangma at a hotel in Guwahati on Tuesday night, they said.

"Sangma was in Guwahati last night and Sarma, his friend, came and visited him at the hotel. They had a one-to-one meeting," a source told PTI.

Ahead of the results, repolling was conducted at four polling stations in Nagaland on Wednesday.

The repolling was held in New Colony polling station in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis constituency, Jaboka Village in Tizit constituency and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu constituency, the official said.

In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

A total of 352 candidates contested for 59 seats each in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

"All necessary arrangements have been made in respect of counting tmorrow. We have 13 counting centres across the state, 12 in all district headquarters, one in Sohra sub division. 22 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies have been retained for purposes of ensuring 24X7 safeguard protocols in respect of the strong rooms containing the polled Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) of 3,419 polling stations in the 59 poll-going assembly constituencies and will stay on till April 4 for any post-poll contingencies/exigencies," said Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor.

