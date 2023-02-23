In Meghalaya, everyone eats beef, I eat too, there's no restriction: State BJP chief

Follow us on Image Source : @ERNESTMAWRIE Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie

Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie has said that there is no ban on eating beef in the state and that he himself eats it too.

Speaking to ANI, Ernest Mawrie said that he cannot make a statement on the resolution adopted by other states on eating beef but in Meghalaya, everyone eats beef, and there is no restriction. "Yes, I eat beef too. There is no ban in Meghalaya, we have a slaughterhouse, and everybody takes a cow or pig and brings it to the market."

Reacting to the allegations made by some political parties that BJP is an anti-christian party, Ernest Mawrie said that it's just political propaganda.

"Now the nine years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is running in the country and not even any church has been attacked or targeted in the country. Opposition's allegation that BJP is an anti-Christian party, is just election propaganda. We are in Meghalaya - a Christian-dominated state, and everybody goes to Church," ANI quoted Mawrie as saying.

