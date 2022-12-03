MCD Elections 2022: AAP goes all guns blazing against BJP, Congress in Delhi's high-stakes civic polls | DEETS

Follow us on Image Source : ARVIND KEJRIWAL (TWITTER). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held roadshow in the national capital ahead of the MCD Elections 2022.

MCD Elections 2022 : The stage is set for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi on Sunday (December 4), with poll authorities and security forces all geared up for the elections, largely being seen as a three-way contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in which around 1,349 candidates are in the fray. Polling will be held from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm and the votes will be counted on December 7 (Wednesday).

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358- which includes 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons.

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the poll will be held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase. Authorities have set up around 13,638 polling stations across Delhi for the exercise.

There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC- in Delhi from 2012-2022, before being reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22. The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister.

With the announcement of the MCD polling date on November 4 by State Election Commissioner (SEC) Vijay Dev, the Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect in the national capital from that day itself. Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf.

Image Source : PTI. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and others during an election campaign meeting for party candidates ahead of MCD elections at Chander Nagar in East Delhi.

The high-decibel campaigning for the December 4 polls, which saw roadshows of AAP and BJP heavyweights criss-cross through the national capital amid a political slugfest, concluded on Friday. Giving campaigns of their parties one final push on Friday, BJP leaders held over 200 public meetings and roadshows, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia held a town hall with 400 traders to discuss issues faced by them while dealing with the civic body.

In the civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. In 2017 civic polls, the voting percentage was about 53.

Image Source : PTI. Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary with partys incharge for Delhi Ajoy Kumar and others releases the party’s manifesto for the MCD elections at DPCC office in New Delhi.

This is also the first civic polls being held in the national capital after the February 2020 riots in Delhi, and as per data shared by officials, 3360 booths, spanning 493 locations, have been identified in critical or sensitive categories.

Among the other parties, the Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded 132 candidates while the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is contesting in 15 wards. The Nationalist Congress Party has fielded candidates in 26 wards and Janata Dal (United) has 22 candidates in fray.

Security deployment:

For the MCD polls, "nearly 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, about 20,000 home guards and 108 companies of CAPF and SAP are to be deployed", a senior police official said.

The SEC officials said poll authorities and its teams were all set for the big day on Sunday and adequate arrangements for the deployment of forces has been done. The Commission on Friday said it has made elaborate arrangements for safe, secure and pleasant voting experience of people. These measures are required to keep the electoral field free and to ensure that a level playing field is afforded to all political parties and candidates.

According to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a few days ahead of the polls, the BJP has the highest number of millionaire candidates in the fray, followed by the AAP and the Congress. Of the top three richest candidates, two from the BJP and one from the AAP.

68 model, Pink polling stations to encourage voters :

Sixty-eight model polling stations and an equal number of pink polling stations have been designated in New Delhi in view of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled on Sunday, officials said.Delhi State Election Commission authorities on Saturday shared a list of these 136 polling booths.

Officials said that the special polling stations aim to provide unique arrangements for women, elderlies and persons with disabilities, among other people to encourage voters' participation in the 250-wards MCD polls. "There are around 70 assembly constituencies, and these special polling stations have been set up in a manner that each assembly constituency will have at least one Model polling station or one Pink polling station," they said.

Image Source : ARVIND KEJRIWAL (TWITTER). MCD Elections 2022: AAP goes all guns blazing against BJP in Delhi's high-stakes civic polls, over 1.45 cr voters eligible for polling.

The list of areas includes- Rohini, Mubarakpur Dabas, Shalimar Bagh, Pitam Pura, Jafrabad (Zeenat Mahal), Maujpur, Tukhmirpur, Green Park Extension, Malviya Nagar, JNU, Neb Sarai, Dakshinpuri, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Mayur Vihar, Priyadarshini Vihar, Rajgarh Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Janak Puri, Keshav Puram, Prasad Nagar, RK Puram, Dilshad Garden etc.

While model polling booths come with amenities for voters, including the elderly and persons with disabilities, like drinking water, separate toilet facilities, seating arrangements, ramps, wheelchairs etc. to enhance the voting experience. Similarly, Pink polling stations are managed entirely by the women polling personnel, and have been set up to encourage female voters to vote, officials said.Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the civic body polls in the national capital, slated for Sunday.

Further, 68 Model Polling Stations and 68 Pink Polling Stations have been established for the quality experience of the voters. Adequate arrangements for the deployment of forces have been made.The Commission said it has made elaborate arrangements for "safe, secure and pleasant" voting experience. These measures are required to keep the electoral field free and to ensure that a level playing field is afforded to all political parties and candidates.

Also, all the wholesale and retail markets in Delhi will remain closed on December 4 in view of MCD elections, informed Brijesh Goyal, Chairman, Chamber of Trade and Industry.

The high-stakes MCD elections will take place on Sunday and the counting of votes will be held on December 7.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: MCD Polls: Manish Sisodia slams BJP, alleges it turned Delhi into 'garbage mound' in last 15 years

ALSO READ: MCD Elections 2022: Delhi government schools to remain closed on Dec 3 for civic poll preparations