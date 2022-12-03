MCD Elections 2022: Manish Sisodia slams BJP, alleges it turned Delhi into 'garbage mound' in last 15 years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Manish Sisodia slams BJP, alleges it turned Delhi into 'garbage mound' in last 15 years

MCD Elections 2022: A day ahed of the MCD polls, Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of turing the city into a "mound of garbage" in the last 15 years. He further alleged that the saffron party also turned Delhi into the "capital of stray animals."

Meanwhile, he stoked optimism that this time people of the national capital will choose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the MCD elections too.

"The BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years and it turned Delhi into a capital of garbage mounds and stray animals. This time, people will choose Arvind Kejriwal for MCD to make Delhi clean and beautiful," Sisodia added.

MCD polls to see a triangular contest

It should be mentioned here that the upcoming polls would see a triangular contest BJP, AAP, and Congress. Earlier on November 17, the BJP released a "charge sheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, accusing it of not fulfilling its promises.

The elections for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and results will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7.

