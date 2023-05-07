Karwar Assembly Election 2023: Will BJP manage to win seat this time?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karwar falls under the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency.

Karwar Assembly Election 2023 : This is one of the 224 constituencies that will go to polls in the upcoming Karnataka elections. In the upcoming elections, the constituency which falls under the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency will witness the main battle between BJP, Congress, AAP and JD(S).

The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

In 2018, Roopali Santosh Naik of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Anand Vasant Asnotikar of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 14064 votes. A party needs to secure 113 seats out of 224 to form a majority in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Anantkumar Hegde won from Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 479649 votes by defeating Anand Asnotikar of the Janata Dal (Secular).

