Karnataka Opinion Poll: What are the key issues in the poll-bound state

Karnataka Opinion Poll: As Karnataka gears up for the highly anticipated assembly election, to be held on May 10, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll on Sunday to gauge the mood of the voters.

According to the opinion poll, 25 per cent of respondents are of the view that inflation is a major issue while 22 per cent believed that corruption could affect the polls.

As many as 17 per cent of people felt unemployment to be the issue of the hour that needs to be addressed while 15 per cent said that development could tip the scales in favour of any party.

BJP may turn out as single-largest party in Coastal Karnataka

According to the India TV-CNX opinion poll, BJP may win 15 seats in the Coastal Karnataka region and may emerge as the single largest party, the Congress may win around 4 seats while JD(S) and others may fail to open their accounts.

Meanwhile, the campaigning had been in full swing in the state with star campaigners from various parties including PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shivakumar, among others addressing various public gatherings to make voters aware of their manifestos and promises.

India TV-CNX conducted the survey between May 1 and May 6. The opinion poll has a sample size of 11,200 with respondents from 112 constituencies. Out of this, 5,620 were male respondents and 5,580 were female.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. The voting will be witnessed on May 10 and the result will be announced on May 13.

