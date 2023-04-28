Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address poll rallies

Friday, April 28, 2023
     
Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Intense poll campaigns are underway led by BJP, Congress and JDS. Top guns of all the parties are visiting the poll-bound state to woo voters.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Bengaluru Updated on: April 28, 2023 7:48 IST
Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Top politicians from BJP and Congress flocked in the poll-bound state to carry out campaigns to woo voters. Congress leaders- Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others are in the state. PM Mod addressed BJP workers on Thursday pressing booth management in the state. Meanwhile, over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate.

Live updates :Karnataka elections 2023

  • Apr 28, 2023 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rahul Gandhi promises fishermen Rs 10 lakh insurance cover

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for fishermen, Rs one lakh interest-free loan to fisherwomen and Rs 25 subsidy per litre of diesel up to a maximum of 500 litres per day, if Congress is voted to power in Karnataka.

