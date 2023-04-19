Karnataka elections 2023: Independent candidate pays his deposit money entirely in one rupee coins | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The candidate comes with Rs 10,000 entirely in one rupee coins

Karnataka elections 2023: Amid intense poll activities in Karnataka Assembly election, a weird incident took place which baffled poll observers on Wednesday. An independent candidate Yankappa paid his deposit money of Rs 10,000 entirely in one rupee coins while filing his nomination from Yadgir constituency of Karnataka. He collected the coins from people across the constituency, to contest the Karnataka assembly election.

Poll battle

As the voting date is approaching in Karnataka, political parties stepped up their poll campaigns to woo voters in the southern state. The rulling BJP is making efforts to retain power in the state riding the crest of the popularity of PM Narendra Modi, while Congress is expecting electoral fortune banking on anti-incumbency and a series of corruption-related cases against the leaders belonging to the ruling party.

Important dates

The last date for making nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. The election to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10.

EC in action mode

The Election Commission ordered the transfer of 10 police personnel, including a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), for "stricter enforcement of poll code and smooth conduct" of the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, sources in the poll panel said on Monday. Those transferred included the DCP (North) Bengaluru, the ACP of Yeshwanthpur and Bengaluru, and four police inspectors -- one each from Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Yeshwanthpur, Nandini Layout police station and Rajagopal Nagar police stations.

Sources said the officers being transferred were posted at the behest of a state minister and it was felt that their removal will help in "stricter enforcement and smooth conduct" of the May 10 polls.

"Per se, there was no complaint. EC took the decision for better conduct of polls," a functionary said.

Following clashes between BJP and Congress workers in Surpur Yadgir earlier this month, the EC also ordered the transfer of local DSP and one circle inspector for their inept handling of the situation.

One DSP and a circle inspector of Devadurga in Raichur district are also being replaced amid reports of "intimidation" to contesting candidates and "hinderance" to electioneering in their jurisdiction, they said.

Also read- Karnataka elections 2023: BJP releases list of star campaigners