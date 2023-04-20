Karnataka elections 2023: Congress releases 6th and final list of candidates

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INC KARNATAKA Opposition Congress is expecting to return to power in the state.

Karnataka elections 2023: Opposition Congress released its sixth and final list of five candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections in the early hours of Thursday.

Who all are on the 6th list

Mohammed Shalem was fielded from Raichur

BV Rajeev Gowda from Sidlaghatta

S Anand Kumar from C V Raman Nagar (SC)

HP Sridhar Gowda from Arkalgud

Inayath Ali from Mangalore City North

Strategy against CM Bommai

The party had on Wednesday replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there. Bommai had defeated Congress candidate Sayed Azeempeer Khadri in Shiggaon in the 2018 elections.

With the sixth list, the Congress has announced 223 candidates, marking one seat in the 224-member assembly for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party, a regional outfit.

Meanwhile, Congress on Wednesday released its fifth list of candidates. The party in its fourth list had fielded Mohammed Yousuf Savanur from the Shiggaon assembly seat, from where Bommai is the BJP candidate. Bommai represents the Shiggaon constituency in the outgoing assembly. After announcing Yusuf Savnoor, the party have now given the ticket to Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from Shiggaon.

Sachin Pilot's name missing from star campaigners’s list

Earlier in the day, Congress released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election. The list included the names of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state chief DK Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah, Jagadish Shettar, Shashi Tharoor and others to campaign for the party.

However, the name of the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and party leader Sachin Pilot was dropped from the list and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is among the list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming election.

Congress gives ticket to Jagadish Shettar

On Tuesday, Congress released its fourth list of 7 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The party has fielded Jagadish Shettar from Hubli-Dhrwad-central, who recently resigned from BJP and joined Congress. The resignation of Shettar resulted in a major political fight in the state. Earlier on April 15, the grand old party released its third list introducing 16 fresh faces for the polls. Notably, the party also turned down the request of senior leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to contest from the second seat - Kolar.

The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

