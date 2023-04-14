Karnataka election 2023: Former BJP leader Laxman Savadi joined Congress, says DK Shivakumar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Laxman Savadi joins Congress

Karnataka election 2023: Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi joined Congress after meeting State Congress president DK Shivakumar and State LoP Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Friday. Savadi on Wednesday resigned as Legislative Council member and from the primary membership of the BJP after being denial of a ticket.

"There is no condition. He feels that he has been humiliated. It is our duty to take such great leaders into the Congress Party. There are more than 9-10 sitting MLAs who want to join us but we don't have space to accommodate them," said Shivakumar on Savadi joining Congress.

Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, who was backed by BJP leader and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, was given a ticket in Athani in Belagavi district. Kumathalli was among the group of defectors, including Jarkiholi, who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.

Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani, but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).

"I have certainly made a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party," Savadi, a BJP MLC, said in a press conference.

Calling the people of Athani constituency and his supporters as his 'real high command', Savadi said they have directed him to resign from the party as well as the MLC position.

"I am not ready to lose my 'high command'. It's my primary duty to follow their instructions," the former Transport Minister said. To a question, he said, "When I have decided to resign from my party then should I remain as the MLC? I am a man with self-esteem. "

Bommai's reaction

Reacting to Savadi's announcement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked him not to take any decision in a hurry. "I have spoken to Laxman Savadi. I have told him not to make a decision in a haste. I believe that Savadi has a very old relationship, an emotional one, with the BJP," Bommai said.

He added that he is aware that he has been denied a ticket and that he and the party high command will speak to him. Bommai advised him to think in a calm state of mind so that he can realise that he has a bright future in the party. "The party has held his hand and will continue to do so in future as well. The party will honour him," the Chief Minister said.

