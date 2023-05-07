Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | LIVE UPDATES

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: With an influential vision for the poll-bound state, BJP is prepping to retain its power. However, Congress is in action mode to wrest power from the saffron party ruling in the state with the face of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. The voting will be witnessed on May 10 and the result will be announced on May 13. Ahead of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a massive roadshow in the state and said that the overwhelming response he received in Bengaluru during the roadshow made him believe that it is the people who are contesting the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka on behalf of the BJP. The Prime Minister also said the "never-seen-before love and affection" he saw in Bengaluru was "unparalleled". However, in a scathing attack on the BJP, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said Karnataka and the rest of the country cannot make progress without getting rid of the ruling party’s "loot, lies, ego and hatred". Making her maiden entry into the 2023 Karnataka Assembly poll battle here, Sonia also said the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her son Rahul Gandhi a few months ago was against those spreading hatred.

As per the latest development, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections. He will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.