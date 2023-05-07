Sunday, May 07, 2023
     
  Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | LIVE UPDATES
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: The poll-bound state is all set to witness a great battle between major factions including BJP, Congress and JDS. The single-phase voting will be held on May 10 (Wednesday) and the result will be declared on May 13 (Saturday).

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact Bengaluru Updated on: May 07, 2023 7:51 IST
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | LIVE UPDATES

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: With an influential vision for the poll-bound state, BJP is prepping to retain its power. However, Congress is in action mode to wrest power from the saffron party ruling in the state with the face of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. The voting will be witnessed on May 10 and the result will be announced on May 13. Ahead of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a massive roadshow in the state and said that the overwhelming response he received in Bengaluru during the roadshow made him believe that it is the people who are contesting the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka on behalf of the BJP. The Prime Minister also said the "never-seen-before love and affection" he saw in Bengaluru was "unparalleled". However, in a scathing attack on the BJP, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said Karnataka and the rest of the country cannot make progress without getting rid of the ruling party’s "loot, lies, ego and hatred". Making her maiden entry into the 2023 Karnataka Assembly poll battle here, Sonia also said the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her son Rahul Gandhi a few months ago was against those spreading hatred.

As per the latest development, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections. He will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.

 

Live updates :Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

  • May 07, 2023 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Modi 'master of distortion', only cares for his 'grand tamasha', says Congress on PM's Bengaluru roadshow

    The Congress on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "master of distortion", and accused him of caring only for his "grand tamasha" and not the inconvenience caused by his 26-km roadshow in Bengaluru. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged ambulances were stuck on roads due to the chaos caused by the roadshow, and said Modi should cancel the second part of the roadshow slated for Sunday. With just four days to go for the Karnataka assembly polls, Modi held a massive roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank.

  • May 07, 2023 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    EC should ban PM Modi from campaigning in Karnataka: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged the Election Commission to ban Prime Minister Narendra Modi from campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka. Speaking at a press conference here, he alleged that Modi was seeking votes on the basis of religion in the southern state. "Modi is seeking votes on the basis of religion in violation of the Election Commission guidelines. He should be barred from poll campaigning," Gehlot said.

  • May 07, 2023 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    BJP taking country on path of progress: Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Karnataka

    Raising the pitch for the BJP’s election campaign in south Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held massive roadshows at Puttur and Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district and Karkala in Udupi. Adityanath, who first arrived in Puttur, where party candidate Asha Thimmappa Gowda is pitted against Ashok Kumar Rai of Congress and a BJP rebel Arun Kumar Puthila, said the BJP is taking the country on path of progress. Addressing the gathering from the campaign vehicle after the end of his roadshow, Adityanath said the Congress has always been trying to put hurdles on the path of progress.

  • May 07, 2023 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Who won the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections?

    In 2018, the Karnataka Assembly Elections were conducted on May 12. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) outsmarted Congress and JDS and gained 104 seats. But the saffron party failed to touch the majority 112 mark. Congress and JDS who secured second and third positions with 78 and 38 seats respectively decided to join hands to form a coalition government in the state.

  • May 07, 2023 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: How many seats are needed for the majority?

    Out of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, a party needs a total of 113 seats to mark a majority in the election. 

  • May 07, 2023 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: When the result will be announced?

    The Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 result will be declared on May 13 after the counting of the votes. 

