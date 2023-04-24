'Comment was only on present CM, not all...': Shettar on Siddaramaiah's 'Corrupt Lingayat CM' remark

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being received by party leader Jagadish Shettar upon his arrival in Hubballi.

Karnataka elections 2023: Jagadish Shettar, former BJP leader who switched over to Congress after he was denied the ticket by the saffron party ahead of the upcoming polls, on Monday said that he joined Congress party because of the disrespect to him in the BJP. Shettar is now Congress' candidate in the Hubli-Dharwad-Central.

"I joined the Congress party because of the disrespect to me, it hurt me. Looking at the treatment by BJP, so many people started joining Congress. It shows BJP diminishing in Karnataka and rising of Congress. As per my analysis, Congress will get a clear majority," Shettar said.

Speaking on Karnataka LoP Siddaramaiah's "Corrupt Lingayat Chief Minister" remark, Shettar said, "His comment was only on the present CM Bommai and not all Lingayat CMs. He did not comment on other Lingayat CMs"

Responding to who will be Congress' CM face, Shettar said, "It is left to the Congress party's high command. I told Congress people only that I have not been given the respect in BJP and have been ill-treated by them. I don't want any power or anything, just respect and honour."

On Rahul Gandhi's allegations of '40% commission in BJP government in Karnataka, Shettar said, "There is some corruption. I leave it to the people. Public will know about the corruption that is going on."

