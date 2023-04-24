Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Whose reservation will they reduce': Amit Shah on Cong promise to restore Muslim reservation in Karnataka

Karnataka : Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the poll-bound Karnataka and held a massive roadshow there. While interacting with the media, Amit Shah slammed Congress and Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of '40% commission BJP govt' in Karnataka. Talking about the allegation made by Gandhi, Shah asserted that they (Congress) can talk about it and should go to court if they have "concrete" evidence. He further alleged Congress of having a casteist nature.

"Religion-based reservation is unconstitutional. Congress leaders are saying that they'll implement reservation for Muslims, but then, whose reservation will they reduce...," said Amit Shah.

"Congress has a casteist nature"

During a roadshow in Karnataka's Hassan district, Amit Shah said that Congress has a casteist nature and "BJP is taking every sector along with it. We'll form the govt in Karnataka with an absolute majority."

Rahul Gandhi earlier on Sunday called the BJP government in Karnataka the "most corrupt in the country", he had declared that Congress would win 150 seats in Karnataka out of the total 224 in the May 10 Assembly polls, while the "40 per cent BJP government" would get only 40 seats. Launching a scathing attack on Gandhi and his Party, Shah said, "They can talk about it & should go to court if they have concrete evidence. Neither there's any probe nor there's any case. How will people believe in such baseless allegations?"

"BJP can keep Karnataka safe"

Further, Shah asserted that only BJP can keep the state safe alleging that earlier the PFI cadres were given special treatment. "PFI cadres were given special treatment while our govt banned PFI and anti-national elements are being reined in. Due to vote-bank politics, PFI was given a free run," said Shah.

Slamming Congress, Shah asserted that his party always supported the minorities and "increased" reservation of SC, ST, Linagayat and Vokkaliga for "cause of social justice". He said the Congress is "looking for ATM" in Karnataka, while JDS is "family-based party and goes with Congress for power.

On being asked about BJP not giving tickets to any Muslim candidate for the polls for the second consecutive time, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said, "We have given tickets on the merits of winnability, we don't consider the concept of majority-minority."

