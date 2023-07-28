India TV-CNX poll predicts, Modi-led NDA may get commanding lead over Oppn if Lok Sabha polls are held now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India TV-CNX poll predicts, Modi-led NDA may get commanding lead over opposition, if LS polls are held now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will score a commanding lead over opposition alliance INDIA, if Lok Sabha elections are held now, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll, results of which were telecast in “Desh Ki Awaz” special show on the news channel this afternoon.

Seat projections of 265 out of a total of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies were made today, while the projections for remaining 278 seats will be made tomorrow (Saturday).

Today’s seat projections were made for all North-eastern states, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The opinion poll predicts , NDA may win 144 LS seats, while INDIA alliance may win 85 seats, and ‘Others’ may get 36 seats.

The projections are based on a poll conducted among a sample size of 44,548 eligible voters, of them 23,871 males and 20,677 females, spread across India.

NDA may win 21 out of 25 LS seats in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, while remaining four may go to Congress-led INDIA alliance. In BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh(total 29 seats), NDA may win 24 LS seats, while remaining five seats may go to the opposition alliance. In Tamil Nadu(total 39), INDIA alliance led by DMK may win 30 LS seats, while NDA may win the remaining nine seats.

In Bihar, BJP-led NDA may win 24, while INDIA alliance may win 16 LS seats, according to the opinion poll. In Andhra Pradesh, 18 LS seats may go to YSRCP, TDP to score 7 seats while Congress and BJP are expected to score nil.

In Telangana, out of a total of 17 LS seats, nine seats may go to the state ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi, while NDA may get six and opposition alliance may get only two seats.

In the national capital territory of Delhi, ruled by Aam Aadmi Party, if AAP enters into seat-sharing with Congress, five seats may go to BJP, while INDIA alliance may win two remaining seats. In AAP-ruled Punjab, if AAP enters into seat sharing with Congress, then INDIA alliance, which includes Congress and AAP, may sweep all 13 seats, while NDA may score a nil.

In Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, out of a total six LS seats, NDA may win three, INDIA alliance may win two and ‘Others’ may win one seat. In Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh(total 4 seats), NDA may win three seats and the Congress may win one seat.

In Haryana, NDA may win eight out of a total of 10 seats, while INDIA alliance may win two seats. In Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-ruled Jharkhand, BJP-led NDA may win 13 out of a total of 14 LS seats, while INDIA alliance may win only one seat.

In Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, NDA may win seven out of a total of 11 LS seats, while remaining four may go to INDIA alliance.

Among the north-eastern states, NDA may win 12 out of a total of 14 LS seats in Assam, while INDIA alliance and ‘Others’(AIUDF) may win one seat each. In violence-torn Manipur, both the LS seats may be won by INDIA alliance. NDA may win all the remaining nine LS seats in other N.E. states of Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Sikkim.

The break-up for North-East: Manipur: NDA 0, INDIA 2, Assam: NDA 12, INDIA 1, Others 1, Mizoram: MNF -1, Meghalaya: NPP 1, UDP 1, Nagaland: NDPP 1, Arunachal Pradesh: BJP 2, Tripura: BJP 2, Sikkim: SKM 1.

LS seat projections for the remaining 278 seats in other states will be telecast tomorrow at 4 pm on India TV.

