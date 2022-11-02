Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Illicit liquor, cash, jewelry worth over ₹21 crores seized ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Himachal Pradesh: Illicit liquor, cash, and jewelry seized

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The state police, excise and mining department have seized illicit liquor, cash and jewelry worth more than 21 crores in a joint operation.

The seizures have been made ever since the model conduct came into force in the state.

The development was confirmed by a spokesperson of the Election Department on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, cash worth Rs five lakh and around 1215.470 liters of illicit liquor worth Rs. 1,90,069 were seized during the checks carried out by the police department at various places in the state.

According to the spokesman, cash worth Rs 2,15,90,000 and gold worth Rs. 44,11,232 was also seized during the Nakas by the Income Tax Department.

The excise department also captured 20176.965 liters of illicit liquor worth Rs. 45,91,318.

So far, illicit liquor, cash, narcotics, etc. worth Rs. 21,20,09,640 have been seized by different law enforcement agencies.

A similar case also surfaced on Monday and action was taken by the police. All the liquor, cash and jewelry were seized by police.

Himachal Pradesh goes to poll on November 12 and the results will be announced on December 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

