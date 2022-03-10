Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
GOA Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting begins, will the coastal state witness BJP vs Congress cliffhanger?

Goa election results 2022 live: Counting of votes begins. Both BJP and Congress are in a tough contest. Follow all updates here.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2022 8:21 IST
Goa election results 2022 live
Image Source : INDIA TV

Goa election results 2022 live

Goa election results 2022 live: The counting of votes in Goa is underway. Assembly election in the coastal state was held in one single phase on February 14. There are a total of 40 assembly seats in Goa while the halfway mark to form the government is 21. BJP and Congress are in a tough contest this time that has also been reflected in exit polls projections. While most of the exit polls have shown BJP ahead in the race but Congress is not far behind. Therefore, the state can swing towards both -- the ruling party BJP or Opposition Congress, which will bring in regional players like MGP, Trinamool Congress and AAP. Stay tuned with India TV with the fastest results and updates on the counting day. ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Live updates :GOA Election Results 2022

  • Mar 10, 2022 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP ahead on 8 seats, Congress on 7, show early trends

    BJP ahead on 8 seats, Congress on 7, show early trends as counting begins. At first, postal ballots are being counted.

  • Mar 10, 2022 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Counting of votes begins, postal ballots being counted

    Counting of votes for Goa Assembly Election 2022 begins. At first, postal ballots are being counted.

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    No question of tampering with EVMs, says CEC Sushil Chandra

    Ahead of counting of votes for the assembly election in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, CEC Sushil Chandra has said that there is no question of tampering with EVMs. 

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that EVMs were being compromised. 

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    A look at visuals from Goa ahead of counting to votes

    A look at some visuals from Goa ahead of counting of votes, which will begin at 8 am.

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP takes meeting of party candidates ahead of counting of votes

    BJP leaders on Wednesday held a meeting of all party candidates in Goa ahead of counting of votes. The ruling party's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi, chief minister Pramod Sawant and Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade were present at the meeting.

    “The meeting was held to discuss the counting tomorrow. We have asked all winning candidates to gather at the party office at 4 pm tomorrow,” Ravi told reporters later.

    The BJP was confident of winning majority of seats and would not require support of other parties, he claimed.

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Counting of votes to start at 8 am

    Counting of votes for the Goa assembly election results will commence at 8 am. Follow all updates here

