GOA Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting begins, will the coastal state witness BJP vs Congress cliffhanger?

BJP leaders on Wednesday held a meeting of all party candidates in Goa ahead of counting of votes. The ruling party's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi, chief minister Pramod Sawant and Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade were present at the meeting.

“The meeting was held to discuss the counting tomorrow. We have asked all winning candidates to gather at the party office at 4 pm tomorrow,” Ravi told reporters later.

The BJP was confident of winning majority of seats and would not require support of other parties, he claimed.