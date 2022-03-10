GOA Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting begins, will the coastal state witness BJP vs Congress cliffhanger?

Goa election results 2022 live: The counting of votes in Goa is underway. Assembly election in the coastal state was held in one single phase on February 14. There are a total of 40 assembly seats in Goa while the halfway mark to form the government is 21. BJP and Congress are in a tough contest this time that has also been reflected in exit polls projections. While most of the exit polls have shown BJP ahead in the race but Congress is not far behind. Therefore, the state can swing towards both -- the ruling party BJP or Opposition Congress, which will bring in regional players like MGP, Trinamool Congress and AAP. Stay tuned with India TV with the fastest results and updates on the counting day. ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2022: FULL COVERAGE