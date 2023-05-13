Channapatna assembly election results live: 'Tight fight' between five-time MLA Yogeshwara vs Kumaraswamy

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Channapatna Assembly Election Results Live

Channapatna Assembly Election Results 2023: All eyes will be on the Channapatna Assembly seat which is one of the districts in the Ramanagara district. It is one of eight assembly constituencies that make up the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency and is known for its wooden toys.

Channapatna Assembly constituency s seeing a nearby battle between HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party leader CP Yogeshwara. The Indian National Congress (INC) is the party that Gangadhar S is running for. In 1999, Yogeshwara ran as an independent for the Channapatna constituency. Later, he won the seat in the 2004 and 2008 assembly elections as a Congress candidate.

Karnataka India TV-CNX EXIT POLL 2023

According to the India TV-CNX exit poll, the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in the Karnataka assembly elections by winning 110 to 120 seats. The party may either get a clear majority, or its tally could be a few seats short of the magic number. The exit poll seat projections show, Congress may win 110-120 seats in the 224-seat assembly, the ruling BJP may come second with 80-90 seats, Janata Dal(S) may win 20-24 seats, while 'Others' including independents may win 1-3 seats.

