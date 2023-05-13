Saturday, May 13, 2023
     
Channapatna assembly election results live: 'Tight fight' between five-time MLA Yogeshwara vs Kumaraswamy

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Bengaluru Updated on: May 13, 2023 7:33 IST
Channapatna Assembly Election Results Live
Channapatna Assembly Election Results 2023: All eyes will be on the Channapatna Assembly seat which is one of the districts in the Ramanagara district. It is one of eight assembly constituencies that make up the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency and is known for its wooden toys.

Channapatna Assembly constituency s seeing a nearby battle between HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party leader CP Yogeshwara. The Indian National Congress (INC) is the party that Gangadhar S is running for. In 1999, Yogeshwara ran as an independent for the Channapatna constituency. Later, he won the seat in the 2004 and 2008 assembly elections as a Congress candidate.

Karnataka India TV-CNX EXIT POLL 2023

According to the India TV-CNX exit poll, the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in the Karnataka assembly elections by winning 110 to 120 seats. The party may either get a clear majority, or its tally could be a few seats short of the magic number. The exit poll seat projections show, Congress may win 110-120 seats in the 224-seat assembly, the ruling BJP may come second with 80-90 seats, Janata Dal(S) may win 20-24 seats, while 'Others' including independents may win 1-3 seats.

KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS FULL COVERAGE

 

Live updates :Channapatna Assembly Election Results

  • May 13, 2023 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Channapatna assembly election results live: Countings to begin!

    Counting across 36 centers will decide the fate of 2,615 candidates.

  • May 13, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Kumaraswamy back from Singapore

    HD Kumaraswamy arrived from Singapore last night ahead of Karnataka Election Results. The leader of of the Janata Dal (secular) was in Singapore for a medical checkup.

  • May 13, 2023 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Channapatna Assembly Election Results 2023

    Hello welcome to the live updates of Channapatna assembly election results! Catch all live updates on the Karnataka Election Results 2023 here.

