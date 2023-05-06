Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
Bellary Assembly Election 2023: BJP, AAP to tussle in Congress' current turf

Bellary Assembly Election 2023: For the upcoming election in Karnataka the saffron party has fielded B Sreeramulu from the Bellary assembly constituency. Whereas, Congress has nominated B Nagendra for the race.

May 06, 2023
Bellary Assembly Election 2023: Once again Karnataka is all set to witness a tussle for power between political giants BJP and Congress. Bellary constituency is one of the 224 constituencies in the state where the election will be held on May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13. The constituency comes under the Bellary district of Karnataka. 

In the 2018 assembly election, B Nagendra of the Congress outsmarted Sanna Pakkirappa of the BJP with a margin of 2679 votes. 

In 2018, the Karnataka Assembly Elections were conducted on May 12. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) outsmarted Congress and JDS and gained 104 seats. But the saffron party failed to touch the majority 112 mark. Congress and JDS who secured second and third positions with 78 and 38 seats respectively decided to join hands to form a coalition government in the state. 

