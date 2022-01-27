Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to campaign in Mathura today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Amit Shah to campaign in Mathura today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will tour Mathura today where polling will be held in the first phase on February 10. The Mathura Assembly seat which falls under the Braj region is a high-stakes battle for the ruling party. Shrikant Sharma, a Brahmin, is the sitting MLA from the Mathura constituency. The party has renominated him from Mathura and is hopeful that he will retain the seat. The Congress has fielded Pradeep Mathur while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has given ticket to SK Sharma. The Samajwadi Party(SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance has fielded Devendra Agarwal, a former MLA from Sadabad, from Mathura. Earlier on Wednesday, Shah met Jat leaders in a bid to woo voters from the community and said that his relationship with the community goes back a long time. Shah interacted with over 200 leaders from the Jat community in New Delhi. He said that both the BJP and the Jat community have similar views on important issues.