Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to campaign in Mathura today

Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab between February 10 and March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2022 9:59 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will tour Mathura today where polling will be held in the first phase on February 10. The Mathura Assembly seat which falls under the Braj region is a high-stakes battle for the ruling party. Shrikant Sharma, a Brahmin, is the sitting MLA from the Mathura constituency. The party has renominated him from Mathura and is hopeful that he will retain the seat. The Congress has fielded Pradeep Mathur while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has given ticket to SK Sharma. The Samajwadi Party(SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance has fielded Devendra Agarwal, a former MLA from Sadabad, from Mathura. Earlier on Wednesday, Shah met Jat leaders in a bid to woo voters from the community and said that his relationship with the community goes back a long time. Shah interacted with over 200 leaders from the Jat community in New Delhi. He said that both the BJP and the Jat community have similar views on important issues. 

 

    BJP leader Rajnath Singh will campaign in Ghaziabad today.

    BSP sold out Dalit interests to SAD: Punjab CM Channi

     

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said the Bahujan Samaj Party has sold out interests of the Dalits to the Shiromani Akali Dal, with which it has forged an alliance for next month's Assembly polls. The Punjab CM also said the party has no existence in the state and the BSP pawned off itself to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The BSP is contesting the Punjab Assembly polls in alliance with the SAD and will be fielding candidates on 20 of 117 seats, according to a seat-sharing arrangement.

    UP: Only those willing to struggle will survive in 'new Congress', says Lallu

    Taking a dig at former union minister RPN Singh for quitting the party, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said only those willing to fight for the people will stay in the new Congress. He is a raja-maharaja. He did not like a poor man like me being the state president of the Congress and perhaps this is the reason why he quit the party, Lallu said. "This is the new Congress wherein only those who struggle will survive. Thousands of workers gathered with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to fight for relief from issues pertaining to the common people of Uttar Pradesh. They faced sticks, went to jail and faced trial. I, too, was jailed several times. But, RPN Singh was never even seen in protests," Lallu said.

    SP's Azam Khan files nomination from Sitapur Jail

    Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan on Wednesday filed his nomination for Rampur Sadar seat from inside Sitapur jail. The Returning Officer from Rampur visited the jail to get his nomination papers after an order was issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rampur Court, Jailor RS Yadav told media. "As of now all paper formalities have been completed," he said. Rampur will go to polls on Feb 14 in the second phase of UP elections. Khan, MP from Rampur, is lodged in Sitapur jail since Feb 2020 in case of land grabbing and several others. 

    Bad weather makes electioneering an uphill task in U'khand

    Heavy snowfall and the freezing cold coupled with the Covid pandemic have made electioneering an uphill task in the hill state of Uttarakhand, going to polls on February 14. The scaled-down campaign by political parties amid the Election Commission restrictions on political rallies till January 31 due to Covid has been further hit by a spell of heavy snowfall and rain that started last week. The limit of ten people on door-to-door campaigns and meetings in big halls limited to half their capacities, the weather conditions have been creating additional troubles for candidates. Heavy snowfall has partially cut off many villages in the hills making it almost impossible for candidates to reach them.

