Missing in action! 5 Congress MPs skip Rahul Gandhi Golden Temple visit

Rahul Gandhi's Punjab visit: At least five Congress leaders were absent from Rahul Gandhi's Golden Temple visit on Thursday. The Congress leader along with party candidates for the Punjab assembly polls paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said he along with the Congress candidates prayed for the future of Punjab at Harmandir Sahib. Gandhi was flanked by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. However, MPs like Manish Tewari, Jasbir Singh Gill, Ravneet Singh Bitto, Praneet Kaur and Mohd Saqib abstained from the visit.

When contacted, Jasbir Singh Gill, said he informed the high command about his absence. However, he had put out a tweet on Wednesday which suggested he is upset with party. However, according to Congress only candidates contesting in the upcoming elections were invited for the event and not the MPs.

Kicking off his poll campaign in Punjab, Gandhi is scheduled to address a virtual rally at Mithapur in Jalandhar. Gandhi later visited Jallianwala Bagh. He will also visit Durgiana Temple and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal. He is visiting the poll-bound state for the first time after the election dates were announced on January 8 by the Election Commission of India.

The Congress has announced 109 candidates for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls. The names of candidates for eight seats are yet to be announced.

