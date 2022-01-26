In SP-RLD, not Jayant Chaudhary but Azam Khan will rule: Amit Shah to Jat leaders

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Jat leaders from western UP ahead of polls.

With less than a month left for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met Jat leaders from western UP and held discussions on a number of issues. The meeting took place at the residence of BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

Amit Shah said that Jats have always supported the BJP... whenever he went to the community and campaigned for the party, Jats have always voted for the saffron party.

In SP-RLD alliance, it won't be Jayant Chaudhary but Azam Khan who will rule, he said.

Speaking in the meeting, Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi does not know the difference between Kharif and Rabi crops and he talks about farmers... In our time, project announcement, foundation stone laying, and inauguration, also take place during the same tenure.

During BJP's rule, not a single sugarcane mill was shut down... mills were modernised and record production of sugar took place in UP, Amit Shah said.

Not even a single riot took place in UP... hasn't the law and order situation in the state improved, the Home Minister asked Jat leaders.

BJP MP Parversh Verma said that both are nationalists, the BJP and Jats... both love their country... there are a lot of possibilities even after the elections... Jat leaders put their views forward to Amit Shah.

Muzaffarnagar BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan, who was also present in the meeting, said that both sides have discussed issues... Jat leaders have assured hope.

Balyan also said that Jats can never see Akhilesh Yadav as their Chief Minister.

A range of issues were discussed in the meeting with Jat leaders... and there was one view on some issues... the meeting was held in a good atmosphere, Balyan said.

Speaking to India TV, Sanjeev Balyan said even if there are some issues on which Jats are not happy with the BJP government, they will still vote for the party as they cannot see Akhilesh Yadav as CM.

Jats know that BJP respects them... but they also know how they will be treated under Akhilesh's rule, he added.

Jat leaders assured that they will support BJP once again, party said.

A Jat leader who attended the meeting said that sugarcane payment, electricity bills are their issues... Home Minister also assured them on the reservation demand for Jats... now when Jats have assured the BJP then they will not look back.

