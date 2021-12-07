In jibe at Samajwadi Party, PM Modi says those wearing red caps are 'red alert' for Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BJP4INDIA PM Narendra Modi addresses a rally in UP's Gorakhpur

Highlights PM Modi said that beginning of fertiliser plant & AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages

PM said UP has a govt that worries about oppressed and deprived, then it works hard & yield results

Attacking Samajwadi Party, PM Modi said people with 'red caps' are power hungry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the erstwhile governments for ignoring eastern Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur ahead of the assembly elections in the state, he said that while the 'red caps' are power hungry and want to form the government to serve their interests, the BJP is worried about the oppressed and deprived sections.

Without taking the name of SP, he said, "The 'red caps' want to form a government to show leniency towards terrorists, to bring them out of jails. So always remember that the 'red caps' are red alert for UP - they are bells to danger."

He said that while mafias were given a free hand in the SP's regime, the BJP government under Yogi Adityanath sent them behind the bars.

"Today the entire UP knows that the 'red caps' cared about 'red beacons' alone. They had nothing to do with your pain and issues. The 'red caps' want power - for scams & for filling their coffers, for illegal encroachments, for providing freedom to the mafia," he said at the rally after inaugurating three mega projects, including an AIIMS and the fertiliser plant, in Gorakhpur. The other project he inaugurated is a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The three big-ticket projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore.

"These people can never understand that even during the Corona crisis, the double engine govt continued with development, it didn't let the work stop," he said.

On the opening of a fertiliser plant in Gorakhpur, he said, "Everybody knew the importance of Gorakhpur fertiliser plant for farmers and employment here. But previous governments showed no interest in starting it. Everyone knew that AIIMS Gorakhpur has been a long pending demand but the governments before 2017 made excuses in allotting land for it."

"Beginning of a fertiliser plant and AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages. When there is a double engine government, then work takes place at double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can't become obstacles," he said.

"When there is a government that worries about the oppressed and deprived sections, then it works hard and even yields results. The program in Gorakhpur today is proof of the fact that nothing is impossible for new India when it becomes determined," the Prime Minister said.

Before 2014, he said that the country was known for importing urea and the shortage of fertilisers used to make headlines, but the situation has improved now. He said that the BJP government stopped the misuse of urea and issued soil health cards to farmers so that they know which type of fertiliser is needed. He added that the government also took steps to hike urea production by reviving closed fertiliser plants.

He said the amount of sugarcane dues paid by the Yogi Adityanath government in four and a half years is more than the total sum paid by the previous governments in the state in 10 years.

