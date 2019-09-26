Image Source : PTI Kerala bypolls: LDF candidates announced

The ruling CPI(M)-0led LDF in Kerala on Thursday announced its candidates for five bypolls to be held on October 21.

In Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, Mayor V K Prasanth will be the CPI(M)-LDF candidate, while Advocate Manu Roy is the LDF supported Independent candidate in Ernakulam assembly consitituency, CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, said releasing the list.

While Manu C Pullikal will be in fray from Aroor in Alappuzha, K U Janeeshkumar from Konni in Pathnamthitta district and M Sankar Rai will be the party candidate from

Manjeswaram in Kasaragod, Balakrishnan told reporters here.

For the ruling LDF and opposition UDF, the byelections are crucial as it was being held after the April 23 lok sabha polls which witnessed the ruling front receiving a massive

drubbing. The UDF had won 19 of the 20 seats, while LDF could claim only a single seat.

While the bypoll to Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district was necessitated due to the death of MLA P B Abdul Razak of the Indian Union Muslim League, in the other constituencies the sitting legislators had resigned to contest in the lok sabha polls in April this year.

Sitting Congress MLAs from Vattiyoorkavu, Ernakulam, Konni-- K Muraleedharan, Hibi Eden and Adoor Prakash and CPI(M)'s A M Arif (Aroor) had resigned after they were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The byelection is being held days after the September 23 Pala bypoll in Kottayam district which was necessiated following the death of K M Mani.

