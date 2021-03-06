Mamata Banerjee will face a big defeat in Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari | Exclusive

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says Mamata Banerjee will face a big defeat in Nandigram.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, the former close aide of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who joined the saffron party and will contest election from Nandigram seat, in an exclusive conversation with India TV has said that he will win by over 50,000 votes. BJP has nominated Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram seat against Mamata Banerjee.

Lashing out at Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari said Mamata Banerjee only remembers Nandigram at the time of election after 5 years. She is running away from Bhowanipore seat as she hasn't done any work there.

After elections are over, Mamata Banerjee will forget Nandigram.

Speaking on PM Modi's mega rally on Sunday in Bengal, Suvendu said over 10 people will be attending Prime Minister's rally.

Earlier in the day, BJP announced the first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming polls in Bengal, pitting Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee.

On Friday, TMC had released the full list of 291 candidates for the forthcoming polls with Mamata Banerjee declaring that she will contest from Nandigram seat.

West Bengal assembly elections 2021 will be held in 8 phases, beginning March 27 while the final phase will be conducted on April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

