Bihar election 2020: Yogi Adityanath invokes Lord Ram at Kaimur rally, says 'Ram Mandir promise fulfilled'

Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath invokes Lord Ram at Bihar's Kaimur rally

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday invoked Lord Ram during an election rally in Bihar's Kaimur. He said that the BJP promised to build a grand Ram Temple at the place of his birth in Ayodhya and "we fulfilled it".

Adityanath also heaped praise on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his development works. He said that the NDA government under Nitish's leadership has worked for the welfare of the state's 10 crore people.

"Both the Modi government and Nitish government are providing free ration ad cooking gas to the poor of Bihar," he said, adding that the state is benefitted from the double-engine government.

He also took a jibe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who is behind the bars for his involvement in the muti-croe fodder scam. Without taking Lalu's name, the Uttar Pradesh CM said: "People have rejected those who ate animal's fodder."

Adityanath then exuded confidence that the NDA will form a strong government under Nitish's leadership. He added that "Bihar and Uttar Pradesh alone can fill the grain stock in the country".

Yogi Adityanath is a much-in-demand star campaigner for the upcoming Bihar elections. As per the BJP's plan, Adityanath will address 18 rallies in the state. He is among the BJP's 30 star campaigners for the Assembly elections in Bihar.

The state will go to polls in three-phase between October 27 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

