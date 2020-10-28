Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar will ditch BJP to join RJD after poll results: Chirag Paswan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party Janata Dal (United) have done preparations to ditch the BJP and join Rashtriya Dal Party (RJD) after the poll results are out, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan said on Wednesday. Firing a fresh salvo at Kumar, Chirag Paswan said he has done preparations to leave the BJP and go with the RJD after the elections.

Taking to Twitter, Paswan said, "A single vote given to Nitish Kumar ji will not only weaken and ruin Bihar, but will also strengthen the RJD and the Grand Alliance. He has done preparations to leave the BJP and go with the RJD after the elections. Earlier also, he has formed the government with the blessings of RJD."

"Bihar was infamous for the first 15 years. Bihar is in bad condition in second 15 years. But now with all your blessings, we have to make Bihari First and Nitish-free government. LJP is contesting more seats than Nitish Kumar. BJP-LJP government will be formed after winning more seats than Nitish Kumar," he said in another tweet.

