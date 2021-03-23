'Bengal people have decided to put end to TMC's politics of extortion': JP Nadda slams Mamata govt

Image Source : PTI BJP National President JP Nadda addresses an election campaign rally ahead of the assembly polls 2021.

BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday asserted that the people of Bengal have decided to vote for his party, which is all set to put an end to the TMC's "politics of extortion".

Nadda, who held a roadshow at Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur during the day, also said that the "BJP, inspired by Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, represents true Bengali culture, while Banerjee and her camp only believes in anarchy". The BJS if the fore-runner of the BJP.

The top saffron camp leader, who occasionally flashed the victory sign and sprinkled flowers on supporters, said he was confident that his party would emerge victorious in the assembly polls.

"We will put an end to the politics of extortion practised by the TMC, break the bua-bhatija (Mamata and nephew Abhishek Banerjee) nexus, end the syndicate raj and save Bengali culture. The BJP will build 'Sonar Bangla' by ushering in 'asol paribartan' (real change) in the state," he said.

