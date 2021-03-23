Image Source : PTI 'Bhatija and company swindled central funds sent for Amphan relief': Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of 'swindling' the money sent by the Centre for cyclone Amphan relief in the Sunderbans region of West Bengal. Addressing an election rally in Gosaba, Shah claimed that "Bhatija (nephew) and company swindled central funds sent for Amphan relief".

Shah said that if the saffron party forms the government in West Bengal after the Assembly polls, a committee will be set up to probe the siphoning off relief funds.

"The central government had sent relief funds for the affected people. But the TMC leaders siphoned off the funds and did not allow it to reach them. If we are voted to power, the BJP will constitute an inquiry committee to probe corruption in disbursement of funds. All those involved in scam would be sent to jail," he said while addressing the election rally in Gosaba.

"The Centre had sent Rs 10,000 crore for Amphan relief. Did you get a single penny? Where did all the money go? 'Bhatija' and company swindled the central funds sent for Amphan relief. We will probe everything," he said.

He attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for "not allowing implementation of central schemes in the state".

Shah alleged that Banerjee has been working only for her nephew's welfare instead of the common people. "Didi is only interested in making his nephew the next chief minister. Do you want the nephew to be the CM? If not, then vote for the BJP," he said.

The Union minister said the BJP is ready to take on the "goons and syndicates" of the ruling TMC.

"We have to end this syndicate rule of the TMC. We will end this culture," he said.

The eight phases polling will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. The term of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will expire on May 30.