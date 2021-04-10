Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTC Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin shortly

Image Source : INDIA TV Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTC Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes to begins

Andhra Pradesh Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021 Results Latest Update: Counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh Mandal, Zila Parishad Election 2021 has begun amid tight security at counting centres across the state. Over 63 per cent voting was recorded in Mandal and Zila Parishad election held on April 8. A total of 18,782 candidates are in the fray for Mandal constituencies and 2,058 for Zila Parishad constituencies.

According to the Election Commission, results for 2,371 MPTCs and 126 ZPTCs have already been declared as they were won uncontested in the election process that began last year in March. The election process was put on hold due to the outbreak COVID-19 pandemic.

AP MPTC, ZPTC Election Results Latest Updates:

07:30 am: Over 63% polling reported in Andhra Pradesh's mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies on Thursday