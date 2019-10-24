Ghatkopar East Constituency Result: Parag Shah vs Manisha Suryavanshi

Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Ghatkopar East Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of votes in Maharshtra's Ghatkopar East Constituency will begin at 8 am. BJP candidate Parag Shah is up against Congress' Manisha Suryavanshi. India TV brings to you live updates from Ghatkopar East.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 8:01 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Also, in the fray are Vikas Pawar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s (VBA), and Satish Pawar of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

The BJP and the Congress are at loggerheads in Maharashtra's Ghatkopar East Vidhan Sabha seat.

In 2014, BJP’s Prakash Mehta had won this seat receiving a total of 67,012 votes to his name

BJP is contesting 164 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the NCP and Congress are fighting on 125 seats each. Shiv Sena is fighting on 124 seats on its quota.

In 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

