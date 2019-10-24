Image Source : INDIA TV Ghatkopar East Constituency Result: Parag Shah vs Manisha Suryavanshi

Ghatkopar East Constituency Result: Counting of votes in Maharshtra's Ghatkopar East Constituency will begin at 8 am. BJP candidate Parag Shah is up against Congress' Manisha Suryavanshi. India TV brings to you live updates from Ghatkopar East.

Also, in the fray are Vikas Pawar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s (VBA), and Satish Pawar of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

The BJP and the Congress are at loggerheads in Maharashtra's Ghatkopar East Vidhan Sabha seat.

In 2014, BJP’s Prakash Mehta had won this seat receiving a total of 67,012 votes to his name

BJP is contesting 164 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the NCP and Congress are fighting on 125 seats each. Shiv Sena is fighting on 124 seats on its quota.

In 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.