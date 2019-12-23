Manika Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes underway

Manika Constituency result 2019

Manika Constituency Result 2019 LIVE | The vote counting for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 has begun and so is for Manika Constituency. We will keep updating you with the early trends of election results.

In 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, BJP's Harikrishn Singh won the seat by defeating the Ramchandra Singh RJD candidate by a margin of 1,083 votes. He got 31,583 votes while Ramchandra Singh RJD candidate received 30,500 votes. The BJP got 24.7% vote share.

In 2009, Singh won the assembly elections by defeating Rameshwar Oraon of Congress. He bagged 18645 votes as against Oraon's 16876 votes. Situated on the border of the district, the city had a population of 88,095 in 2011.

In the 2005 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Ramchandra Singh from RJD was elected from Manika seat. He received 26,460 votes.

A total of 10 candidates are in the fray for Manika Constituency. Manika is one of the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand. It falls under the Latehar Lok Sabha constituency and is also a part of the Latehar district.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019, to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.