Bishrampur Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: INC's Chandra Sekhar Dubey trails, IND candidate leads

Bishrampur Constituency result 2019

Bishrampur Constituency Result 2019 LIVE | Congress' Chandra Sekhar Dubey, Rajesh Mehta of Bahujan Samaj Party and BJP's Ramchandra Chandravanshi are currently trailing, while independent candidate Naresh Prasad Singh is leading with 6461 votes in the early trends from Bishrampur Constituency.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Ram Chandra Chandravanshi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 13910 votes which was 8.31 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 22.7 per cent in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, Congress won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 8,352 votes which was 6.77 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. Congress had a vote share of 20.77 per cent in 2009 in the seat.

A total of 19 candidates are in the fray to contest for the Daltonganj Assembly seat.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019, to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly. A total of 2,69,478 eligible electors voted for the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election, out of which 1,38,914 were male, 1,30,564 female.

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.