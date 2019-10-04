Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka, Manmohan feature in Congress' list of star campaigners

The Congress party has released its list of star campaigners for upcoming Haryana assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh featured among prominent names in the list of star campaigners. Ashok Tanwar, who resigned on Thursday from all election committees of the party, was also named in the list.

Others in the list include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Captain Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Bhupesh Baghel, Anand Sharma, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, Kiran Chaudhary, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Deepender Hooda.

