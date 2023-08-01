Yogi govt providing free coaching classes to UPSC exam aspirants: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Government providing free coaching classes to those who can not afford expensive tuition fees.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has given a special gift to the students preparing for the competition. The Uttar Pradesh government, run by Yogi Adityanath, is providing free coaching classes for UPSC Civil Services and various other competitive exams to those who cannot afford private coaching. The classes are being provided under the scheme of the Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana. Under this scheme, economically weak students can prepare for competitive exams and make their dreams come true. Let's know what this scheme is and how it can be taken advantage of.

What is Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana?

The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to provide free coaching classes to the students preparing for competitive exams like Civil Services (IAS), Provincial Civil Service (PCS), National Defence Academy (NDA), UPPSC/Subordinate Service Selection Commission, Combined Defence Services Examination (CDA), Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and others. It should be noted that there is also a facility to choose online or offline classes. For offline classes, the coaching centres have also been set up at the district level by the state government.

Who can avail the benefits?

To take advantage of this scheme, one must be a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Only economically weak and students living below the poverty line can take advantage of this scheme. To avail the benefits of this scheme, one needs to visit the official website of Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana abhyuday.up.gov.in and register for the exam they wish to appear in.

There will be a center in every district to clear doubts, says minister of state

India TV spoke to Minister of State (Independent Charge) Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes Aseem Arun regarding this scheme. Minister of State, Aseem Arun said that during Covid, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felt that some arrangements should be made regarding the education of poor students so that they could be provided good education without spending money.

For this, we started Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana, this scheme was offline during COVID and now it is being organized in hybrid ie online and offline modes. Along with this, centers have been set up in every district to clear the doubts of the exam aspirants.

More than 15 thousand exam aspirants selected through this scheme

A student studying in this coaching said that we are getting a lot of help from such coaching centers. We can study better without spending money, such coaching centers are very helpful for us.

At the same time, Dipanshu Singh, district coordinator of Gautam Budh Nagar, said that CM Yogi felt that such a scheme should be made in which we can provide good education to those students who cannot afford the expensive fees. This scheme was launched 3 years ago, today more than 15 thousand children have been selected in different competitive exams through this scheme.