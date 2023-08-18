UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration ends today, apply at upneet.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration last date

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education, Uttar Pradesh will close the round 2 registrations for state's National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (UP NEET UG) 2023 counselling today, August 18. Candidates who have not yet registered for the second round of counseling can apply for admission to UG medical programmes including MBBS and BDS by visiting the official website upneet.gov.in.

Candidates who failed to register during Round-1 of UP NEET 2023 counseling can fill in the application form by making a payment of Rs 2,000 as a registration fee. While the students who have previously registered for UP NEET 2023 Round 1 counseling will not be required to pay any registration fee.

UP NEET UG Round Reuslt 2023 Date

The UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 allotment result will be declared on 25th or 26th August. Once the round 2 allotment is released, applicants who will be satisfied with the seat allocation are required to accept their seats and report at the allotted colleges within the stipulated timeline. As per the UP NEET UG Counselling schedule, the academic session for medical/dental courses will commence on September 1, 2023.

ALSO READ | NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Result 2023: Final allocation letter released at mcc.nic.in

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply