NMC reverses decision on 40 per cent passing marks for MBBS subjects with two papers

NMC reverses decision on passing marks for MBBS students

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn its decision to reduce the passing marks for MBBS subjects with two papers to 40 per cent. The Commission said that changes in the Curriculum Based Medical Education (CBME) guidelines are 'not possible'. NMC had notified the amendment in CBME guidelines in September 2023.

As per the previous amendment, the MBBS passing marks has been reduced from 50 per cent to 40 per cent. The amendment states that in subjects having two papers, a student will have to obtain a minimum of 40 per cent marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass.

Referring to this new amendment, the Commission has now said, "After thorough consideration of the matter, it has been decided that retrospective change in this regard is not possible."

NMC notified the CBME guidelines 2023 on August 1. The regulations include new rules on MBBS syllabus, admission process, and academic calendar, among others. NMC has withdrawn its order reducing the passing marks to 40 per cent for MBBS subjects consisting of two papers which means that now students will have to score minimum 50 per cent marks to pass both the papers together.