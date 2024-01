Lucknow: All schools up to class 8 to remain closed till January 18

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC All schools up to class 8 to remain closed in Lucknow

The District Magistrate of Lucknow announced the closure of schools up to class 8 in the capital city on January 17 and 18 due to the severe cold weather conditions in the state capital region. An official order has been released stating that all schools up to class 8, including government, non-government and private schools, will remain closed until January 18.

District Magistrate's order

Classes 9 to 12 will operate from 10 am to 3 pm during this period. The state government also issued guidelines to follow during this period. According to the guidelines, the schools should ensure the safety of the students from cold waves while resuming classes.

Also, the schools were directed to use a Heater to maintain the temperature of the class. The District Magistrate's notice directed schools to conduct the classes in the classroom not outside of the class. The students will be free to wear their civil dress to keep their bodies warm. Schools were asked to conduct online classes if possible. It should be noted that this extension is only for students. The teachers and other staff members will have to attend the schools as usual.

Previously, the closure was only announced until January 13.

