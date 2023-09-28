Karnataka: Schools, colleges to remain shut in Bengaluru tomorrow after bandh call over Cauvery water issue

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Karnataka Bandh: All schools, colleges and other education institutions in Bengaluru have been asked to remain closed on Friday (September 29) in view of the bandh call amid protest against the Cauvery river water being released to Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, pro-Kannada groups have given a state-wide bandh call in Karnataka on the cauvery issue.

Pro-Kannada group called 'Kannada Okkuta' on Monday had given the bandh call for September 29.

The functioning of schools and colleges in the state were also closed during the previous bandh call on September 26.

