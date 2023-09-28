Thursday, September 28, 2023
     
Karnataka: Schools, colleges to remain shut in Bengaluru tomorrow after bandh call over Cauvery water issue

Education institutions in Bengaluru will remain closed on September 29 in view of ongoing protest against the Cauvery water issue in Karnataka.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2023 20:09 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Karnataka Bandh: All schools, colleges and other education institutions in Bengaluru have been asked to remain closed on Friday (September 29) in view of the bandh call amid protest against the Cauvery river water being released to Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, pro-Kannada groups have given a state-wide bandh call in Karnataka on the cauvery issue.

Pro-Kannada group called 'Kannada Okkuta' on Monday had given the bandh call for September 29.

The functioning of schools and colleges in the state were also closed during the previous bandh call on September 26.    

More to follow...

