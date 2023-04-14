Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Special Exam Datesheet 2023 released; Complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Special Exam 2023 dates announced

Haryana Board Special Exam 2023 Datesheet: Haryana Board Special Exam 2023 Datesheet: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Special Exam 2023 datasheet. The BSEH will conduct the secondary (Class 10) special exams between April 24 and May 1, while the senior secondary (Class 12) special examination is scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 2, 2023.

The BSEH Special Exam 2023 Datesheet is available on the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in. The examinations will be held in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5 PM. The board has asked candidates to bring their own log book, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps. Students are allowed to use colour pencils in science subjects only.

Haryana Board Class 10 Special Exam Datesheet 2023

Subjects Exam Date Mathematics April 24, 2023 Social Science April 25, 2023 English April 26, 2023 Science April 27, 2023 Hindi April 28, 2023 Sanskrit Sanskrit Sahitya Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul Health and Physical Education Music Hindustani (Vocal) April 29, 2023 Sanskrit Vyakaran Adarsh Paddhati Gurukul May 1, 2023

Haryana Board Class 12 Special Exam Datesheet 2023