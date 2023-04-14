Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Special Exam Datesheet 2023 released; Complete schedule here

Haryana Board Special Exam 2023 Datesheet: Haryana Board Special Exam 2023 Datesheet: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Special Exam 2023 datasheet. The BSEH will conduct the secondary (Class 10) special exams between April 24 and May 1, while the senior secondary (Class 12) special examination is scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 2, 2023.
The BSEH Special Exam 2023 Datesheet is available on the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in. The examinations will be held in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5 PM. The board has asked candidates to bring their own log book, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps. Students are allowed to use colour pencils in science subjects only.
Haryana Board Class 10 Special Exam Datesheet 2023
|
Subjects
|
Exam Date
|
Mathematics
|
April 24, 2023
|
Social Science
|
April 25, 2023
|
English
|
April 26, 2023
|
Science
|
April 27, 2023
|
Hindi
|
April 28, 2023
|
Sanskrit
Sanskrit Sahitya Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul
Health and Physical Education
Music Hindustani (Vocal)
|
April 29, 2023
|
Sanskrit Vyakaran Adarsh Paddhati Gurukul
|
May 1, 2023
Haryana Board Class 12 Special Exam Datesheet 2023
|
Subject
|
Exam Date
|
Sanskrit
Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul
|
April 24
|
Hindi Core
|
April 25
|
English Core
|
April 26
|
Mathematics
Political Science
Fine Arts (All Options)
|
April 27
|
History
Biology
Economics
|
April 28
|
Chemistry
Accountancy
Public Administration
|
April 29
|
Geography
Home Science
|
May 1
|
Physics
Sociology
Music Hindustani (Vocal)
|
May 2