Friday, April 14, 2023
     
Live tv
Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Special Exam Datesheet 2023 released; Complete schedule here

Haryana Board Special Exam 2023 Datesheet:

Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: April 14, 2023 18:07 IST
Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Special Exam 2023 dates announced

Haryana Board Special Exam 2023 Datesheet: Haryana Board Special Exam 2023 Datesheet: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Special Exam 2023 datasheet. The BSEH will conduct the secondary (Class 10) special exams between April 24 and May 1, while the senior secondary (Class 12) special examination is scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 2, 2023.

The BSEH Special Exam 2023 Datesheet is available on the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in. The examinations will be held in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5 PM. The board has asked candidates to bring their own log book, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps. Students are allowed to use colour pencils in science subjects only.

Haryana Board Class 10 Special Exam Datesheet 2023

Subjects

Exam Date

Mathematics

April 24, 2023

Social Science

April 25, 2023

English

April 26, 2023

Science

April 27, 2023

Hindi

April 28, 2023

Sanskrit

Sanskrit Sahitya Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul

Health and Physical Education

Music Hindustani (Vocal)

April 29, 2023

Sanskrit Vyakaran Adarsh Paddhati Gurukul

May 1, 2023

Haryana Board Class 12 Special Exam Datesheet 2023

Subject

Exam Date

Sanskrit

Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul

April 24

Hindi Core

April 25

English Core

April 26

Mathematics

Political Science

Fine Arts (All Options)

April 27

History

Biology

Economics

April 28

Chemistry

Accountancy

Public Administration

April 29

Geography

Home Science

May 1

Physics

Sociology

Music Hindustani (Vocal)

May 2

